881 South Dale Court

Amenities
Updated 4 bed/2 bath home in Athmar Park Neighborhood!
AVAILABILITY DATE: October 01, 2019 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats with size and breed approval
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* 4th bedroom is smaller than average but will fit a full bed. Great for nursery, office, kids room or studio.
* Great location near Houston Lake Park. Minutes from Wash Park and Downtown Denver!
* 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom
* Recently renovated
* Beautifully updated kitchen
* Modern Finishes
* Front Loading Washer & Dryer included
* 2 car garage
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, street parking as available
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, sewage
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: No A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 per month
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT:
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.