All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 881 South Dale Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
881 South Dale Court
Last updated October 22 2019 at 10:26 PM

881 South Dale Court

881 South Dale Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

881 South Dale Court, Denver, CO 80219
Athmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 4 bed/2 bath home in Athmar Park Neighborhood!

AVAILABILITY DATE: October 01, 2019 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats with size and breed approval

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* 4th bedroom is smaller than average but will fit a full bed. Great for nursery, office, kids room or studio.
* Great location near Houston Lake Park. Minutes from Wash Park and Downtown Denver!
* 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom
* Recently renovated
* Beautifully updated kitchen
* Modern Finishes
* Front Loading Washer & Dryer included
* 2 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, street parking as available
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, sewage
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: No A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 per month

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT:

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 South Dale Court have any available units?
881 South Dale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 South Dale Court have?
Some of 881 South Dale Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 South Dale Court currently offering any rent specials?
881 South Dale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 South Dale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 South Dale Court is pet friendly.
Does 881 South Dale Court offer parking?
Yes, 881 South Dale Court offers parking.
Does 881 South Dale Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 881 South Dale Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 South Dale Court have a pool?
No, 881 South Dale Court does not have a pool.
Does 881 South Dale Court have accessible units?
No, 881 South Dale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 881 South Dale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 881 South Dale Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University