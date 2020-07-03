Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 880 S Quivas St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
880 S Quivas St
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
880 S Quivas St
880 South Quivas Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
880 South Quivas Street, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 880 S Quivas St have any available units?
880 S Quivas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 880 S Quivas St currently offering any rent specials?
880 S Quivas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 S Quivas St pet-friendly?
No, 880 S Quivas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 880 S Quivas St offer parking?
No, 880 S Quivas St does not offer parking.
Does 880 S Quivas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 S Quivas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 S Quivas St have a pool?
No, 880 S Quivas St does not have a pool.
Does 880 S Quivas St have accessible units?
No, 880 S Quivas St does not have accessible units.
Does 880 S Quivas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 S Quivas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 880 S Quivas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 S Quivas St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard
Denver, CO 80214
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Similar Pages
Denver 1 Bedrooms
Denver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with Parking
Denver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Denver
Capitol Hill
Five Points
Hampden
Speer
Hampden South
Virginia Village
Highland
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Community College of Denver
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University