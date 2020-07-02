All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

8644 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8644 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c425f6059 ---- 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Town Home with nearly 2,400 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. Mountains Views and across from Central Park and Playground with miles of trails and 80 acres of green space! Beautiful oak plank floors flow throughout the open and bright Main Level to include spacious Living Area and Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen. The Kitchen features Bosch stainless appliances, 5 burner gas range/hood, Caesarstone counters, large breakfast bar and and a plethora of alder wood cabinets. Leading upstairs is a unique see-through staircase made from thick stained wood planks. The Upper Level includes full size washer/dryer, Office Nook, 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms which includes the expansive Master Suite. The Master Suite with access to a private balcony overlooking Central Park and the Front Range has a 5 piece Master Bath with large soaking tub, tiled shower and his/her closets. Finished Basement includes a large Flex Space, Bedroom and full Bathroom. Fenced Backyard with Patio; Great for Outdoor Entertaining! 2 car Detached Garage; No Central Air, but well insulated and large Ceiling Fan in Master. Ideal location across from 80 Acre Central Park and blocks from the Light Rail Station and East 29th Town Center! Close proximity to Walking Path & Bike Trails, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Central Park Rec Center, the other five Community Pools, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Westerly Creek Greenbelt, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center and Top Denver Schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Inspire/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Dogs allowed upon owner approval. Available NOW Dog Park Mountain Views Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Light Rail Walking Distance To Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd have any available units?
8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd have?
Some of 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd offers parking.
Does 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd has a pool.
Does 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University