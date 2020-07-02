8644 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c425f6059 ---- 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Town Home with nearly 2,400 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. Mountains Views and across from Central Park and Playground with miles of trails and 80 acres of green space! Beautiful oak plank floors flow throughout the open and bright Main Level to include spacious Living Area and Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen. The Kitchen features Bosch stainless appliances, 5 burner gas range/hood, Caesarstone counters, large breakfast bar and and a plethora of alder wood cabinets. Leading upstairs is a unique see-through staircase made from thick stained wood planks. The Upper Level includes full size washer/dryer, Office Nook, 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms which includes the expansive Master Suite. The Master Suite with access to a private balcony overlooking Central Park and the Front Range has a 5 piece Master Bath with large soaking tub, tiled shower and his/her closets. Finished Basement includes a large Flex Space, Bedroom and full Bathroom. Fenced Backyard with Patio; Great for Outdoor Entertaining! 2 car Detached Garage; No Central Air, but well insulated and large Ceiling Fan in Master. Ideal location across from 80 Acre Central Park and blocks from the Light Rail Station and East 29th Town Center! Close proximity to Walking Path & Bike Trails, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Central Park Rec Center, the other five Community Pools, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Westerly Creek Greenbelt, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center and Top Denver Schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Inspire/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Dogs allowed upon owner approval. Available NOW Dog Park Mountain Views Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Light Rail Walking Distance To Town Center