Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:39 AM

86 Lincoln St.

86 Lincoln Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

86 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Garden 2 bedroom 1 bath 400 square feet
2 bedroom, 1 bath, 450 sq. ft., all utilities, WiFi, and cable, smart tv, in-unit washer/dryer, in-unit heater and air conditioner
Fully & beautifully furnished, stocked with lines & towels, dishes, pots, pans, utensils
First Bedroom: Tile flooring, queen size bed, East facing window, armoire, big rug
Bathroom: Tiled shower, tiled floor, South facing window
Living/dining/Office: Tiled flooring, North facing window, smart tv, big couch, desk
Second bedroom: Tile flooring, full size bed with memory foam mattress, North facing window, armoire
Kitchen: Stainless steel appliances; microwave, coffee pot, toaster, dishes, cups, glasses, cutlery, pots & pans, etc. tile flooring.

Beautiful...Comfortable...Just renovated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Lincoln St. have any available units?
86 Lincoln St. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Lincoln St. have?
Some of 86 Lincoln St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Lincoln St. currently offering any rent specials?
86 Lincoln St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Lincoln St. pet-friendly?
No, 86 Lincoln St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 86 Lincoln St. offer parking?
No, 86 Lincoln St. does not offer parking.
Does 86 Lincoln St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 Lincoln St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Lincoln St. have a pool?
No, 86 Lincoln St. does not have a pool.
Does 86 Lincoln St. have accessible units?
No, 86 Lincoln St. does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Lincoln St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Lincoln St. does not have units with dishwashers.
