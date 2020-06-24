All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:23 PM

858 Quitman Street

858 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

858 Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Pictures coming soon!
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit in Villa Park is available immediately. Kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, range, microwave, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer, and cozy breakfast bar, open to the spacious living area. Bedrooms are roomy with good-sized closets. The entire unit has new flooring and fresh paint. Heating/cooling: forced air/swamp cooler. Off-street parking for 1 vehicle is available and the entire yard (shared) is fenced in. The unit is tucked in a quite community located near 6th Ave and Perry. Travel is easy with quick access to Downtown Denver and surrounding areas or the mountains via 6th Avenue, Colfax Avenue, Federal and Sheridan Boulevards, and I-25. It's a short 10 minute walk to the Perry Light Rail Station, 13 minutes to the Knox Light Rail Station. Shopping, restaurants, night life and more are a short drive away. Nearby parks include Joseph Martinez, Lakewood/Dry Gulch, Paco Sanchez (Frisbee golf). They straddle 3 small creeks as they meander through the neighborhood. Several bike and pedestrian paths follow the creeks, connecting the neighborhood to the city. Other parks to enjoy in the area are Barnum North (bike park), Barnum Recreation Center / Water Park, and Sloan's Lake. IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW: *No smoking. *No pets. *Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water will be billed monthly). *Application fee: $35.00 per adult (includes credit, background, eviction, and reference checks). *Combined income must be 3 times the monthly rent. *Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed and is subjwect to change. Rent is subject to change.
Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Quitman Street have any available units?
858 Quitman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 Quitman Street have?
Some of 858 Quitman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Quitman Street currently offering any rent specials?
858 Quitman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Quitman Street pet-friendly?
No, 858 Quitman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 858 Quitman Street offer parking?
Yes, 858 Quitman Street offers parking.
Does 858 Quitman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 858 Quitman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Quitman Street have a pool?
No, 858 Quitman Street does not have a pool.
Does 858 Quitman Street have accessible units?
No, 858 Quitman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Quitman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 Quitman Street has units with dishwashers.
