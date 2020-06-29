Rent Calculator
850 Olive Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:24 PM
1 of 26
850 Olive Street
850 Olive Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
850 Olive Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Text Ben for showings at 7209350453
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 850 Olive Street have any available units?
850 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 850 Olive Street have?
Some of 850 Olive Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 850 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 850 Olive Street offer parking?
No, 850 Olive Street does not offer parking.
Does 850 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 850 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 850 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 850 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Olive Street has units with dishwashers.
