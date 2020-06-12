Charming 2 bedroom Condo - Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Second Floor Condo. Convenient Location. Close to Wash Park, Cherry Creek Bike Path, Capital Hill, Downtown, Shopping, Entertainment, Dining & Breweries! Secured Entrance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 85 N. Grant Street #24 have any available units?
85 N. Grant Street #24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 85 N. Grant Street #24 currently offering any rent specials?
85 N. Grant Street #24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 N. Grant Street #24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 N. Grant Street #24 is pet friendly.
Does 85 N. Grant Street #24 offer parking?
No, 85 N. Grant Street #24 does not offer parking.
Does 85 N. Grant Street #24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 N. Grant Street #24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 N. Grant Street #24 have a pool?
No, 85 N. Grant Street #24 does not have a pool.
Does 85 N. Grant Street #24 have accessible units?
No, 85 N. Grant Street #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 85 N. Grant Street #24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 N. Grant Street #24 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 N. Grant Street #24 have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 N. Grant Street #24 does not have units with air conditioning.
