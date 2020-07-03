All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

8480 E 29th Ave

8480 East 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8480 East 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc3b928069 ---- Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse with almost 1400 sq ft of living space located in the East 29th Avenue neighborhood of Stapleton. Spacious Kitchen with pantry and an island that flows into a large Dining Area. Rear Deck is conveniently located off Kitchen; perfect for entertaining! Main Floor has beautiful hardwood floors throughout which includes the Living Area that has a bay window and vaulted ceilings. Both Bedrooms are Master Suites with private Bath and walk-in closet. 2 car attached Garage; Central air; W/D located upstairs; Central Air; Central Vacuum. Splash in the Aviator pool or run around at Central Park - both are a couple blocks away! Close proximity to the Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Founders Green, Stanley Marketplace, Light Rail Station, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36 miles worth!)/Greenbelt, Central Park Rec Center and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Bill Roberts/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 2nd Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8480 E 29th Ave have any available units?
8480 E 29th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8480 E 29th Ave have?
Some of 8480 E 29th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8480 E 29th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8480 E 29th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8480 E 29th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8480 E 29th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8480 E 29th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8480 E 29th Ave offers parking.
Does 8480 E 29th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8480 E 29th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8480 E 29th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8480 E 29th Ave has a pool.
Does 8480 E 29th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8480 E 29th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8480 E 29th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8480 E 29th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

