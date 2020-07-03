8480 E 29th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc3b928069 ---- Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse with almost 1400 sq ft of living space located in the East 29th Avenue neighborhood of Stapleton. Spacious Kitchen with pantry and an island that flows into a large Dining Area. Rear Deck is conveniently located off Kitchen; perfect for entertaining! Main Floor has beautiful hardwood floors throughout which includes the Living Area that has a bay window and vaulted ceilings. Both Bedrooms are Master Suites with private Bath and walk-in closet. 2 car attached Garage; Central air; W/D located upstairs; Central Air; Central Vacuum. Splash in the Aviator pool or run around at Central Park - both are a couple blocks away! Close proximity to the Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Founders Green, Stanley Marketplace, Light Rail Station, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36 miles worth!)/Greenbelt, Central Park Rec Center and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Bill Roberts/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 2nd Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools