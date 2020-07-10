8398 East Lehigh Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous ranch style 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,234 square feet of living space!



The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all appliances and lots of natural light. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, newly updated bathrooms, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Rosamond Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Target, Denver Tech Center, Spouts Farmers Market, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Samuels Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



