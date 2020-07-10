All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8398 East Lehigh Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8398 East Lehigh Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:50 PM

8398 East Lehigh Drive

8398 East Lehigh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8398 East Lehigh Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This gorgeous ranch style 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,234 square feet of living space!

The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all appliances and lots of natural light. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, newly updated bathrooms, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Rosamond Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Target, Denver Tech Center, Spouts Farmers Market, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Samuels Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8398 East Lehigh Drive have any available units?
8398 East Lehigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8398 East Lehigh Drive have?
Some of 8398 East Lehigh Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8398 East Lehigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8398 East Lehigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8398 East Lehigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8398 East Lehigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8398 East Lehigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8398 East Lehigh Drive offers parking.
Does 8398 East Lehigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8398 East Lehigh Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8398 East Lehigh Drive have a pool?
No, 8398 East Lehigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8398 East Lehigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 8398 East Lehigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8398 East Lehigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8398 East Lehigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University