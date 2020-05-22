8338 E Lehigh Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage volleyball court hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly volleyball court

Great location!!!! Huge backyard! - Please Allow me to show you this wonderful bi-level home that will be available around the 1st of February! Built in 1964, three bedroom, three bath, 2449 sq ft, with two car garage- completely ready for a great family!!

It has THREE bedrooms which are on the upper level and THREE non-conforming rooms on the lower level...

There are three bathrooms total- one in the upper hallway, one in the master bedroom on upper floor, and one in the hallway on the lower floor.

The utility room is on the lower floor- has lots of room to hang clothes and includes a nice front loading washer and dryer.

Upper level you have a cozy living room with a pellet stove. Just off the living room is the dining area. The dining area is attached to the kitchen and just off of the kitchen and dining area there is a huge enclosed sun room with plenty of light as well as a HOT TUB!!!

The home sits on a Fantastic 17,700 Sq Ft Lot that is fenced and mostly flat and perfect for a volleyball game! Such a great backyard!! Enjoy outdoor gatherings a Nice deck, and lots of mature trees along with yummy fruit trees!!



Perfect location has easy access to DTC, I-25, I-225, and all the stores and restaurants on Hampden Ave.



Home is ready for showings, if you would like to view the home please contact Jena with Beacon Property Management at 720-298-2556



(RLNE3732203)