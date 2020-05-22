All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8338 E Lehigh Dr

8338 East Lehigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8338 East Lehigh Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
volleyball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
volleyball court
Great location!!!! Huge backyard! - Please Allow me to show you this wonderful bi-level home that will be available around the 1st of February! Built in 1964, three bedroom, three bath, 2449 sq ft, with two car garage- completely ready for a great family!!
It has THREE bedrooms which are on the upper level and THREE non-conforming rooms on the lower level...
There are three bathrooms total- one in the upper hallway, one in the master bedroom on upper floor, and one in the hallway on the lower floor.
The utility room is on the lower floor- has lots of room to hang clothes and includes a nice front loading washer and dryer.
Upper level you have a cozy living room with a pellet stove. Just off the living room is the dining area. The dining area is attached to the kitchen and just off of the kitchen and dining area there is a huge enclosed sun room with plenty of light as well as a HOT TUB!!!
The home sits on a Fantastic 17,700 Sq Ft Lot that is fenced and mostly flat and perfect for a volleyball game! Such a great backyard!! Enjoy outdoor gatherings a Nice deck, and lots of mature trees along with yummy fruit trees!!

Perfect location has easy access to DTC, I-25, I-225, and all the stores and restaurants on Hampden Ave.

Home is ready for showings, if you would like to view the home please contact Jena with Beacon Property Management at 720-298-2556

(RLNE3732203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8338 E Lehigh Dr have any available units?
8338 E Lehigh Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8338 E Lehigh Dr have?
Some of 8338 E Lehigh Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8338 E Lehigh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8338 E Lehigh Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8338 E Lehigh Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8338 E Lehigh Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8338 E Lehigh Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8338 E Lehigh Dr does offer parking.
Does 8338 E Lehigh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8338 E Lehigh Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8338 E Lehigh Dr have a pool?
No, 8338 E Lehigh Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8338 E Lehigh Dr have accessible units?
No, 8338 E Lehigh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8338 E Lehigh Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8338 E Lehigh Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
