833 Meade Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Large 3 bed 1 1/2 bath with washer and dryer. This large secure unit has been remodeled with quartz counter tops, stainless appliance, dishwasher, walk in pantry, refinished wood floors..

Front and back decks. This secure unit is very large with an open floor plan.



This unit is the top unit of a duplex. Pets are considered on an individual basis BUT there is not a fenced yard.



Tenant is responsible for Xcel.

