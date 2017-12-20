8323 East 29th Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1407768.



This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,631 square feet of living space!



The energy-efficient kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado relaxing from the patio or balcony. Nearby are Central Park, Quebec Square, Northfield, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 1-70, and the Light Rail.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water.



