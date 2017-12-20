All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8323 East 29th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8323 East 29th Place
Last updated March 30 2020 at 5:26 PM

8323 East 29th Place

8323 East 29th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8323 East 29th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1407768.

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,631 square feet of living space!

The energy-efficient kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado relaxing from the patio or balcony. Nearby are Central Park, Quebec Square, Northfield, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 1-70, and the Light Rail.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1407768.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8323 East 29th Place have any available units?
8323 East 29th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8323 East 29th Place have?
Some of 8323 East 29th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8323 East 29th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8323 East 29th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8323 East 29th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8323 East 29th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8323 East 29th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8323 East 29th Place offers parking.
Does 8323 East 29th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8323 East 29th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8323 East 29th Place have a pool?
No, 8323 East 29th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8323 East 29th Place have accessible units?
No, 8323 East 29th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8323 East 29th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8323 East 29th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University