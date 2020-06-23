Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
831 Elati St
831 Elati Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location
831 Elati Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Remodeled Single Family Home - Property Id: 44756
Charming Urban Cottage in Lincoln Park
1 Bed 1 Bath Private Yard Granite Washer/Dryer
Garage Great location!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44756
Property Id 44756
(RLNE4697101)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 831 Elati St have any available units?
831 Elati St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 831 Elati St have?
Some of 831 Elati St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 831 Elati St currently offering any rent specials?
831 Elati St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Elati St pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 Elati St is pet friendly.
Does 831 Elati St offer parking?
Yes, 831 Elati St offers parking.
Does 831 Elati St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Elati St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Elati St have a pool?
No, 831 Elati St does not have a pool.
Does 831 Elati St have accessible units?
No, 831 Elati St does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Elati St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Elati St has units with dishwashers.
