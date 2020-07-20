8300 Fairmount Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous townhome is located in Pelican Point, the exclusive townhome community at Tava Waters. Tava Waters, Denver’s best luxury apartments and townhomes, provides a year-around oasis from workday life, with features that you would find at a vacation resort right out your front door! There are several opportunities for play, exercise, and relaxation near all apartment homes and townhomes, including a 60-acre lake and marina encircled by a paved, lighted jogging and walking path all overlooking the Rocky Mountains and Denver skyline. 26,000 sq. ft. recreation center for meeting with neighbors, relaxing, and exercising. An athletic club with state-of-the-art exercise machines and free weights. The café, located on-site offers light food and drinks. Gated Community to maintain neighborhood privacy. More information about Tava Waters and pictures at www.tavawaters.com



This home is walking distance from the popular Lowry neighborhood, the Highline canal and minutes from Cherry Creek, I-225, the Denver Tech Center (DTC), and downtown Denver. This house is close to it all. You will enjoy a well-appointed home with granite counters, hardwood floors, newer carpet, brand new paint throughout, custom window coverings, two-story vaulted ceilings and an office on the main floor. Plus an additional "hobby room" off the back patio. Plenty of parking with a two car attached garage. This is one of the few properties in Pelican Point that is located right on the small park inside the gates, it's like having your very own park in the front yard.



No cats, no smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.