830 Sherman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely studio apartment with 1 bathroom in Denver will welcome you with 325 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a stainless-steel refrigerator, a stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, smoke alarms, brand new paint throughout, and a shared washer and dryer in building. Parking for this property is street parking. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the community deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Grovs Park and many other shopping/dining options.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.