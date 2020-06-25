All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 830 Sherman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
830 Sherman Street
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:21 PM

830 Sherman Street

830 North Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

830 North Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely studio apartment with 1 bathroom in Denver will welcome you with 325 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a stainless-steel refrigerator, a stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, smoke alarms, brand new paint throughout, and a shared washer and dryer in building. Parking for this property is street parking. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the community deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Grovs Park and many other shopping/dining options.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Sherman Street have any available units?
830 Sherman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Sherman Street have?
Some of 830 Sherman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
830 Sherman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Sherman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Sherman Street is pet friendly.
Does 830 Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 830 Sherman Street offers parking.
Does 830 Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Sherman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 830 Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 830 Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 830 Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Sherman Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University