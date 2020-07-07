Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8248 E 24th Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8248 E 24th Dr
8248 East 24th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8248 East 24th Drive, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Townhome in Stapleton near Northfield - Modern 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome. 2 car garage. Quiet location in south Stapleton. Hardwood floors on the main level. Upgraded kitchen.
Solar Panels included!
(RLNE5769726)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8248 E 24th Dr have any available units?
8248 E 24th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8248 E 24th Dr have?
Some of 8248 E 24th Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8248 E 24th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8248 E 24th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8248 E 24th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8248 E 24th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8248 E 24th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8248 E 24th Dr offers parking.
Does 8248 E 24th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8248 E 24th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8248 E 24th Dr have a pool?
No, 8248 E 24th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8248 E 24th Dr have accessible units?
No, 8248 E 24th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8248 E 24th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8248 E 24th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
