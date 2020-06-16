All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8221 E 29th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8221 E 29th Avenue
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

8221 E 29th Avenue

8221 E 29th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8221 E 29th Ave, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Stapleton Townhome with Fenced Patio and 2-Car Garage - Near a wide variety of amenities, this home is within walking distance to several parks and shopping centers. Enjoy the luxurious features that this home has to offer like granite countertops and hardwood floors, along with its spacious layout and vaulted ceilings. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

*No smoking.
*One pet is negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change. Water fee may increase depending on the number of occupants.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5105951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 E 29th Avenue have any available units?
8221 E 29th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8221 E 29th Avenue have?
Some of 8221 E 29th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8221 E 29th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8221 E 29th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 E 29th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8221 E 29th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8221 E 29th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8221 E 29th Avenue offers parking.
Does 8221 E 29th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8221 E 29th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 E 29th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8221 E 29th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8221 E 29th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8221 E 29th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 E 29th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8221 E 29th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1270 Logan Street
1270 North Logan Street
Denver, CO 80203
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University