8221 E 29th Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Stapleton Townhome with Fenced Patio and 2-Car Garage - Near a wide variety of amenities, this home is within walking distance to several parks and shopping centers. Enjoy the luxurious features that this home has to offer like granite countertops and hardwood floors, along with its spacious layout and vaulted ceilings. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com



*No smoking.

*One pet is negotiable.

*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.

*Lease Initiation Fee: equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change. Water fee may increase depending on the number of occupants.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



