Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

8200 E 8th Avenue

8200 East 8th Avenue · (720) 460-8238
Location

8200 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Great value in desirable Lowry neighborhood. Private 2nd-floor unit nestled in large trees. Central air, outside storage, high ceilings, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, wood look flooring throughout. Large open space and park directly across the street. One assigned parking space. Pets on a case-by-case basis and owner approval. Nearby: walking distance to dining, Lowry Elementary, Lowry Swimming Pool and right across the street from Montclair Recreation Center, Big Bear Ice Arena, 24 hr fitness, Stanley British Primary School. Owner pays HOA, water, and trash. One parking spot next to front door included. Security deposit equal to one months rent. One dog will be considered on a case-by-case basis with non-refundable deposit and owner approval. 24 or 36-month lease. Offered by Renters Warehouse, $55 per adult non-refundable application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month credit reporting fee. Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/f410b9f086

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 E 8th Avenue have any available units?
8200 E 8th Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8200 E 8th Avenue have?
Some of 8200 E 8th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 E 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8200 E 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 E 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8200 E 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8200 E 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8200 E 8th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8200 E 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8200 E 8th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 E 8th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8200 E 8th Avenue has a pool.
Does 8200 E 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8200 E 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 E 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8200 E 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
