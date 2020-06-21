8200 E 8th Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Great value in desirable Lowry neighborhood. Private 2nd-floor unit nestled in large trees. Central air, outside storage, high ceilings, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, wood look flooring throughout. Large open space and park directly across the street. One assigned parking space. Pets on a case-by-case basis and owner approval. Nearby: walking distance to dining, Lowry Elementary, Lowry Swimming Pool and right across the street from Montclair Recreation Center, Big Bear Ice Arena, 24 hr fitness, Stanley British Primary School. Owner pays HOA, water, and trash. One parking spot next to front door included. Security deposit equal to one months rent. One dog will be considered on a case-by-case basis with non-refundable deposit and owner approval. 24 or 36-month lease. Offered by Renters Warehouse, $55 per adult non-refundable application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month credit reporting fee. Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/f410b9f086