Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
812 S. Ogden St.
812 South Ogden Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
812 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5965440)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 812 S. Ogden St. have any available units?
812 S. Ogden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 812 S. Ogden St. currently offering any rent specials?
812 S. Ogden St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 S. Ogden St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 S. Ogden St. is pet friendly.
Does 812 S. Ogden St. offer parking?
No, 812 S. Ogden St. does not offer parking.
Does 812 S. Ogden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 S. Ogden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 S. Ogden St. have a pool?
No, 812 S. Ogden St. does not have a pool.
Does 812 S. Ogden St. have accessible units?
No, 812 S. Ogden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 812 S. Ogden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 S. Ogden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 S. Ogden St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 S. Ogden St. does not have units with air conditioning.
