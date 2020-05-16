809 Krameria Street

Amenities
This updated and spacious mid-century modern tri-level in Mayfair is walkable to local joints like Trader Joes and Snooze, Crestmoor Park, and the Rose Medical Center. A short bike ride or drive takes you downtown, to Cherry Creek, or the Anschutz Medical Campus. Two living areas - one with a wood burning fireplace - provide space for a roommate, family, guests or a home office, while the private, fenced backyard is perfect for backyard barbecues and a safe space for pets.
This updated and spacious mid-century modern tri-level in Mayfair is walkable to local joints like Trader Joes and Snooze, Crestmoor Park, and the Rose Medical Center. A short bike ride or drive takes you downtown, to Cherry Creek, or the Anschutz Medical Campus. Two living areas - one with a wood burning fireplace - provide space for a roommate, family, guests or a home office, while the private, fenced backyard is perfect for backyard barbecues and a safe space for pets.