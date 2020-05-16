All apartments in Denver
809 Krameria Street
Last updated April 21 2019 at 4:13 PM

809 Krameria Street

809 Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

809 Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This updated and spacious mid-century modern tri-level in Mayfair is walkable to local joints like Trader Joes and Snooze, Crestmoor Park, and the Rose Medical Center. A short bike ride or drive takes you downtown, to Cherry Creek, or the Anschutz Medical Campus. Two living areas - one with a wood burning fireplace - provide space for a roommate, family, guests or a home office, while the private, fenced backyard is perfect for backyard barbecues and a safe space for pets.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Krameria Street have any available units?
809 Krameria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Krameria Street have?
Some of 809 Krameria Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Krameria Street currently offering any rent specials?
809 Krameria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Krameria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Krameria Street is pet friendly.
Does 809 Krameria Street offer parking?
Yes, 809 Krameria Street offers parking.
Does 809 Krameria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Krameria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Krameria Street have a pool?
No, 809 Krameria Street does not have a pool.
Does 809 Krameria Street have accessible units?
No, 809 Krameria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Krameria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Krameria Street has units with dishwashers.
