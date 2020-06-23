All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 807 W 4th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
807 W 4th Ave
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:48 AM

807 W 4th Ave

807 West 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

807 West 4th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fully updated and stylish house is a must see. Built in 2001, it is close to everything on S Broadway and the Santa Fe Arts district. Outside you have a large front porch on the south side to enjoy. To the east is a fenced yard with a charming patio area. Inside the house opens to a large updated kitchen and dining area. Bright and sunny with large windows, there are 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main. The downstairs rooms have high ceilings and contemporary colors. You will find a large master bedroom, bath and living room/family room. Close to RTD, There are also 3 owned off street parking spaces. RoxEdge Property management manages properties throughout the Denver metro area and fully complies with all fair housing standards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 W 4th Ave have any available units?
807 W 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 W 4th Ave have?
Some of 807 W 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 W 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
807 W 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 W 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 W 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 807 W 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 807 W 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 807 W 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 W 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 W 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 807 W 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 807 W 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 807 W 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 807 W 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 W 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard
Denver, CO 80214
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University