807 W 4th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fully updated and stylish house is a must see. Built in 2001, it is close to everything on S Broadway and the Santa Fe Arts district. Outside you have a large front porch on the south side to enjoy. To the east is a fenced yard with a charming patio area. Inside the house opens to a large updated kitchen and dining area. Bright and sunny with large windows, there are 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main. The downstairs rooms have high ceilings and contemporary colors. You will find a large master bedroom, bath and living room/family room. Close to RTD, There are also 3 owned off street parking spaces. RoxEdge Property management manages properties throughout the Denver metro area and fully complies with all fair housing standards.