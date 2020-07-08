Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
801 N Pennsylvania Street #305
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
801 N Pennsylvania Street #305
801 Pennsylvania Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
801 Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5760456)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 have any available units?
801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 currently offering any rent specials?
801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 pet-friendly?
No, 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 offer parking?
No, 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 does not offer parking.
Does 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 have a pool?
No, 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 does not have a pool.
Does 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 have accessible units?
No, 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 N Pennsylvania Street #305 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204
Similar Pages
Denver 1 Bedrooms
Denver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with Parking
Denver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Denver
Capitol Hill
Five Points
Hampden
Speer
Hampden South
Virginia Village
Highland
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Community College of Denver
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University