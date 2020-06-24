All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

800 Washington St #907

800 N Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

800 N Washington St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1 bed in the heart of Capitol Hill. 9th floor with great views of downtown and the mountains! - Great sized 1 bed condo in the heart of Capitol Hill. Remodeled bathroom. Large 9th floor balcony with access from both the living room and the bedroom. Walk in closet. Off street parking. On site laundry. Pool off the 2nd floor. Secure entrance. Additional storage in the parking garage. 360 degree views of the city from the rooftop shared patio complete with 2 clubhouses and a gym. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, and parks. Only blocks away to groceries. Quick access to downtown, 6th ave, and I25. Beautiful views of downtown and the mountains from the unit!

-Large balcony
-Remodeled bathroom
-Off street parking
-Pool
-Secure entrance
-On site laundry
-Gym
-Rooftop patio
-Clubhouse

Rental Terms

Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!

-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Deposit: $1295
Rent: $1295
Utilities: $50 (includes water, sewer, trash, gas and heat)
Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)
Pet Rent = $25/pet/month

Please email or text David to schedule your tour today!

720-295-1661
dave.wells@realatlas.com

(RLNE4756142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Washington St #907 have any available units?
800 Washington St #907 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Washington St #907 have?
Some of 800 Washington St #907's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Washington St #907 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Washington St #907 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Washington St #907 pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Washington St #907 is pet friendly.
Does 800 Washington St #907 offer parking?
Yes, 800 Washington St #907 offers parking.
Does 800 Washington St #907 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Washington St #907 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Washington St #907 have a pool?
Yes, 800 Washington St #907 has a pool.
Does 800 Washington St #907 have accessible units?
No, 800 Washington St #907 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Washington St #907 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Washington St #907 does not have units with dishwashers.
