800 Washington St #907

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1 bed in the heart of Capitol Hill. 9th floor with great views of downtown and the mountains! - Great sized 1 bed condo in the heart of Capitol Hill. Remodeled bathroom. Large 9th floor balcony with access from both the living room and the bedroom. Walk in closet. Off street parking. On site laundry. Pool off the 2nd floor. Secure entrance. Additional storage in the parking garage. 360 degree views of the city from the rooftop shared patio complete with 2 clubhouses and a gym. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, and parks. Only blocks away to groceries. Quick access to downtown, 6th ave, and I25. Beautiful views of downtown and the mountains from the unit!



-Large balcony

-Remodeled bathroom

-Off street parking

-Pool

-Secure entrance

-On site laundry

-Gym

-Rooftop patio

-Clubhouse



Rental Terms



Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!



-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Deposit: $1295

Rent: $1295

Utilities: $50 (includes water, sewer, trash, gas and heat)

Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)

Pet Rent = $25/pet/month



Please email or text David to schedule your tour today!



720-295-1661

dave.wells@realatlas.com



(RLNE4756142)