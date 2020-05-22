800 Pearl Street

Amenities

Move in this desirable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Governors Park that will welcome you with 952 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all brand new stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy the bright open layout with dining room opening to the living room offering a wood-burning fireplace, sliding glass doors to the large balcony, which can also be accessed from the large master bedroom, and a bonus room that can be used as an office or study. Other great features of this home include new carpet, new paint throughout, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an underground garage with a reserved parking spot and plenty of off street parking.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain and city views of Colorado from the balcony or enjoy spending time with your loved ones from the tennis court, clubhouse, community pool, or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek Shopping, Downtown Denver and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail, Park N Ride, Colorado Blvd, and I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, snow removal, pool, tennis court, club house, and fitness center. Please note tenants are responsible to pay $250 move-in/out fee.



