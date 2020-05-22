All apartments in Denver
800 Pearl Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

800 Pearl Street

800 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Move in this desirable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Governors Park that will welcome you with 952 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all brand new stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy the bright open layout with dining room opening to the living room offering a wood-burning fireplace, sliding glass doors to the large balcony, which can also be accessed from the large master bedroom, and a bonus room that can be used as an office or study. Other great features of this home include new carpet, new paint throughout, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an underground garage with a reserved parking spot and plenty of off street parking.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain and city views of Colorado from the balcony or enjoy spending time with your loved ones from the tennis court, clubhouse, community pool, or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek Shopping, Downtown Denver and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail, Park N Ride, Colorado Blvd, and I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, snow removal, pool, tennis court, club house, and fitness center. Please note tenants are responsible to pay $250 move-in/out fee.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Pearl Street have any available units?
800 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Pearl Street have?
Some of 800 Pearl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 800 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 800 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Pearl Street have a pool?
Yes, 800 Pearl Street has a pool.
Does 800 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 800 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
