Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

80 N Logan Street Available 06/19/20 Contemporary 2BD, 2.5BA Townhouse Near South Broadway with Balconies, 2-Car Garage and Side Yard - Within just a few blocks from South Broadway and close to both Downtown and Cherry Creek, this contemporary, newer build townhouse is conveniently located near some of the city's most popular dining and shopping options as well as several parks. Complementing its incredible location, the townhouse features a fenced in side yard, 2-car garage, balconies off both the living area and master bedroom and an open concept living space and kitchen with high-end appliances and finishes. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35DaGfci8Y8&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*One pet is negotiable.

*There is a monthly $50 water/sewer fee.

*Tenants will be billed for yard maintenance and snow removal.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5809328)