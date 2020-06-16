All apartments in Denver
7996 East 53rd Drive
7996 East 53rd Drive

7996 East 53rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7996 East 53rd Drive, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Stapleton! This home features lots of style with a luxurious kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. The main level has an open floor plan with a well appointed kitchen, upgraded soft-close 42" cabinets, stainless appliances, convection oven, custom backsplash and a large granite island with breakfast bar. This level also has beautiful upgraded wood-look tile floors. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7996 East 53rd Drive have any available units?
7996 East 53rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7996 East 53rd Drive have?
Some of 7996 East 53rd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7996 East 53rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7996 East 53rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7996 East 53rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7996 East 53rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7996 East 53rd Drive offer parking?
No, 7996 East 53rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7996 East 53rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7996 East 53rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7996 East 53rd Drive have a pool?
No, 7996 East 53rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7996 East 53rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 7996 East 53rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7996 East 53rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7996 East 53rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
