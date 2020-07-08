Rent Calculator
796 S Logan St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM
796 S Logan St
796 S Logan St
·
No Longer Available
Location
796 S Logan St, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5744085)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 796 S Logan St have any available units?
796 S Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 796 S Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
796 S Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 S Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 796 S Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 796 S Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 796 S Logan St offers parking.
Does 796 S Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 796 S Logan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 S Logan St have a pool?
No, 796 S Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 796 S Logan St have accessible units?
No, 796 S Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 796 S Logan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 796 S Logan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 796 S Logan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 796 S Logan St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
