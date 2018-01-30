All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:14 AM

7900 W. Layton Ave. #864

7900 West Layton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7900 West Layton Avenue, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2, 1/2 bath townhome, 2 kitchens.
Nearby schools include Governor's Ranch Elementary School, Mountview Youth Service Center and Grant Ranch K-8 School. The closest grocery stores are Edible Arrangements, Whole Foods Market and Walmart Supercenter. Nearby coffee shops include Allegro Coffee Company, Mc Donald's and Auntie Anne's. Nearby restaurants include SUBWAY® Restaurants, Hacienda Restaurant and Hacienda Colorado. 7900 W Layton Ave Unit 864 is near Sister City Park, Westborough Park and Bear Valley Open Space. There are minimal bike lanes and the terrain is flat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

