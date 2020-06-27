790 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203 Capitol Hill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
sauna
Top of The World Downtown Living - Come Visit The Luxury 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit For Rent at 790 Washington St.
Convenient To Everywhere! Beautiful Building Gorgeous Finishes Amazing Amenities Garage Parking Full Size Front Loading Washer and Dryer In Unit Two Balconies Walnut Floors Beautiful Cherry Kitchen Rooftop Gym - Pool - Patio - Clubhouse - Racquetball - Steam - Sauna - AWESOME!!!
Call 303-750-2900 ext 1001 to schedule a viewing.
(RLNE5044400)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
790 Washington St. #810 doesn't have any available units at this time.
