7777 23rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Fantastic Stapleton 2bd townhome w/loft! Open concept main floor w/soaring vaulted ceilings. Modern kitchen w/hdwd floors opens to great room w/gas fireplace. Master Suite with walk in closet, 5pc bath and double vanity. Upstairs laundry room. Spacious loft w/great overlooks perfect for play room/office/flex space. Nice 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage. Classy stucco exterior. Walk to trails, parks, dining, and shopping in Stapleton. Easy commute to DTC & Downtown Denver. Shows immaculate. Living in Stapleton is a lifestyle!



PETS: Small & Medium pets (Dogs & Cats) ok upon mgt approval. (2) Max. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (and see more details & application criteria) please go to WWW.TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE - Standard Security Deposit is equal to 1 month rent - 12 month or longer lease term desired.