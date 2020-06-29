All apartments in Denver
7777 23rd Avenue
7777 23rd Avenue

7777 East 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7777 East 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic Stapleton 2bd townhome w/loft! Open concept main floor w/soaring vaulted ceilings. Modern kitchen w/hdwd floors opens to great room w/gas fireplace. Master Suite with walk in closet, 5pc bath and double vanity. Upstairs laundry room. Spacious loft w/great overlooks perfect for play room/office/flex space. Nice 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage. Classy stucco exterior. Walk to trails, parks, dining, and shopping in Stapleton. Easy commute to DTC & Downtown Denver. Shows immaculate. Living in Stapleton is a lifestyle!

PETS: Small & Medium pets (Dogs & Cats) ok upon mgt approval. (2) Max. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (and see more details & application criteria) please go to WWW.TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE - Standard Security Deposit is equal to 1 month rent - 12 month or longer lease term desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7777 23rd Avenue have any available units?
7777 23rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7777 23rd Avenue have?
Some of 7777 23rd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7777 23rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7777 23rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7777 23rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7777 23rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7777 23rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7777 23rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 7777 23rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7777 23rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7777 23rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7777 23rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 7777 23rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7777 23rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7777 23rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7777 23rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
