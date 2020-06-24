7772 E 29th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cdd8f20b1 ----

***Please visit www.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings. ***



Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse with almost 1450 sq ft of living space located in the East 29th Avenue neighborhood of Stapleton.



Newer Carpet!



Spacious Kitchen with pantry, stainless appliances, granite counters and an island that flows into a large Dining Area and/or Den.



Rear Deck is conveniently located off Kitchen; perfect for entertaining!



Main Floor has beautiful hardwood floors throughout which includes the Living Area that has a fireplace, 2 story bay window and vaulted ceilings.



Both Bedrooms are Master Suites with private Bath, newer carpet and paint and walk-in closets.



2 Car Garage; Central air; W/D located upstairs; Central Air; Optional Security System.



Ideal location steps from the Founders Green and East 29th Avenue Town Center!



Close proximity to East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, six Community Pools, Central Park Rec Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, 80 acre Central Park, Bike Trails, Stapleton public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSST.



Location convenient to Central Park Light Rail, Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available April 1st



Bike/Walk/Run Trails

Dog Park

Light Rail Station

Multiple Parks And Playgrounds

Six Community Pools

Tennis Courts

Top Denver Schools

Walking Distance To Town Center