7772 E 29th Ave

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse with almost 1450 sq ft of living space located in the East 29th Avenue neighborhood of Stapleton.
Newer Carpet!
Spacious Kitchen with pantry, stainless appliances, granite counters and an island that flows into a large Dining Area and/or Den.
Rear Deck is conveniently located off Kitchen; perfect for entertaining!
Main Floor has beautiful hardwood floors throughout which includes the Living Area that has a fireplace, 2 story bay window and vaulted ceilings.
Both Bedrooms are Master Suites with private Bath, newer carpet and paint and walk-in closets.
2 Car Garage; Central air; W/D located upstairs; Central Air; Optional Security System.
Ideal location steps from the Founders Green and East 29th Avenue Town Center!
Close proximity to East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, six Community Pools, Central Park Rec Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, 80 acre Central Park, Bike Trails, Stapleton public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSST.
Location convenient to Central Park Light Rail, Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.
Available April 1st
Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools
Walking Distance To Town Center