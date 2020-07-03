All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7772 E 29th Ave

7772 E 29th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7772 E 29th Ave, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cdd8f20b1 ----
***Please visit www.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings. ***

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse with almost 1450 sq ft of living space located in the East 29th Avenue neighborhood of Stapleton.

Newer Carpet!

Spacious Kitchen with pantry, stainless appliances, granite counters and an island that flows into a large Dining Area and/or Den.

Rear Deck is conveniently located off Kitchen; perfect for entertaining!

Main Floor has beautiful hardwood floors throughout which includes the Living Area that has a fireplace, 2 story bay window and vaulted ceilings.

Both Bedrooms are Master Suites with private Bath, newer carpet and paint and walk-in closets.

2 Car Garage; Central air; W/D located upstairs; Central Air; Optional Security System.

Ideal location steps from the Founders Green and East 29th Avenue Town Center!

Close proximity to East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, six Community Pools, Central Park Rec Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, 80 acre Central Park, Bike Trails, Stapleton public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSST.

Location convenient to Central Park Light Rail, Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available April 1st

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools
Walking Distance To Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7772 E 29th Ave have any available units?
7772 E 29th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7772 E 29th Ave have?
Some of 7772 E 29th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7772 E 29th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7772 E 29th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7772 E 29th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7772 E 29th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7772 E 29th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7772 E 29th Ave offers parking.
Does 7772 E 29th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7772 E 29th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7772 E 29th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7772 E 29th Ave has a pool.
Does 7772 E 29th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7772 E 29th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7772 E 29th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7772 E 29th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

