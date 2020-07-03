All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 776 Race Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
776 Race Street
Last updated November 11 2019 at 10:45 PM

776 Race Street

776 South Race Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Wash Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

776 South Race Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Gorgeous Updated Townhome w/ Newly Finished Basement, 2 Car Garage, and Unbeatable Cheesman Park Location!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately. Flexible lease start dates available within 30 days..
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted w/ size and breed approval. No cats or other pet species.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Updated townhome with rare 2 car garage!
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Cheesman Park / North Cherry Creek neighborhood
* Property was featured on the cover of the neighborhood magazine "Country Club Living" in 2015!
* In the highly-coveted Bromwell school district
* Qualifies for key fob access into the side entrance of the Denver Botanic Gardens
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* Washer and dryer included
* Private fenced back yard
* Newly finished basement could serve as a 4th bedroom / guest room

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash included. Flat $65/mo charge for water.
YARD: private back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $175 total in Summer, $250 total in Winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE:$75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: $250 for 1-2 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 776 Race Street have any available units?
776 Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 776 Race Street have?
Some of 776 Race Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 776 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
776 Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 776 Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 776 Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 776 Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 776 Race Street offers parking.
Does 776 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 776 Race Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 776 Race Street have a pool?
No, 776 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 776 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 776 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 776 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 776 Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University