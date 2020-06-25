773 N. Race Street

Amenities
Gorgeous Updated Townhome w/ Newly Finished Basement, 2 Car Garage, and Unbeatable Cheesman Park Location!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately. Flexible lease start dates available within 30 days..
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted w/ size and breed approval. No cats or other pet species.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Updated townhome with rare 2 car garage!
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Cheesman Park / North Cherry Creek neighborhood
* Property was featured on the cover of the neighborhood magazine "Country Club Living" in 2015!
* In the highly-coveted Bromwell school district
* Qualifies for key fob access into the side entrance of the Denver Botanic Gardens
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* Washer and dryer included
* Private fenced back yard
* Newly finished basement could serve as a 4th bedroom / guest room
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash included. Flat $65/mo charge for water.
YARD: private back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $175 total in Summer, $250 total in Winter
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult ($18 reports, $32 processing and labor)
COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 months
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*