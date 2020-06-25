All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 773 N. Race Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
773 N. Race Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:47 PM

773 N. Race Street

773 Race Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Denver Country Club
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

773 Race Street, Denver, CO 80206
Denver Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Gorgeous Updated Townhome w/ Newly Finished Basement, 2 Car Garage, and Unbeatable Cheesman Park Location!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately. Flexible lease start dates available within 30 days..
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted w/ size and breed approval. No cats or other pet species.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Updated townhome with rare 2 car garage!
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Cheesman Park / North Cherry Creek neighborhood
* Property was featured on the cover of the neighborhood magazine "Country Club Living" in 2015!
* In the highly-coveted Bromwell school district
* Qualifies for key fob access into the side entrance of the Denver Botanic Gardens
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* Washer and dryer included
* Private fenced back yard
* Newly finished basement could serve as a 4th bedroom / guest room

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash included. Flat $65/mo charge for water.
YARD: private back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $175 total in Summer, $250 total in Winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult ($18 reports, $32 processing and labor)
COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 N. Race Street have any available units?
773 N. Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 773 N. Race Street have?
Some of 773 N. Race Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 773 N. Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
773 N. Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 N. Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 773 N. Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 773 N. Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 773 N. Race Street offers parking.
Does 773 N. Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 773 N. Race Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 N. Race Street have a pool?
No, 773 N. Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 773 N. Race Street have accessible units?
No, 773 N. Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 773 N. Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 773 N. Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University