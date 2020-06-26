All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 20 2020 at 6:29 PM

765 South Alton Way

765 South Alton Way · No Longer Available
Location

765 South Alton Way, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
**THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY!!!**

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Windsor Gardens will welcome you with 945 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all new stainless steel appliances, a pantry, new tile backsplash, and new granite countertops. Other great features of this home include a walk-in shower, lots of cabinet space, laminate wood flooring, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, and washer and dryer in building. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the enclosed patio. Spend some quality time at the indoor/outdoor community pools, at the sauna, in the clubhouse, at the tennis courts, or at the fitness center. Within walking distance are the green belt that backs the community with biking/walking trails, a golf course, and the in-community library. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options including Havana Gardens, Target, and Starbucks.

Small pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

**THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY!!!**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 South Alton Way have any available units?
765 South Alton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 South Alton Way have?
Some of 765 South Alton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 South Alton Way currently offering any rent specials?
765 South Alton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 South Alton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 South Alton Way is pet friendly.
Does 765 South Alton Way offer parking?
Yes, 765 South Alton Way offers parking.
Does 765 South Alton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 765 South Alton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 South Alton Way have a pool?
Yes, 765 South Alton Way has a pool.
Does 765 South Alton Way have accessible units?
No, 765 South Alton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 765 South Alton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 South Alton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
