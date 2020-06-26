765 South Alton Way

Amenities

**THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY!!!**



This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Windsor Gardens will welcome you with 945 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all new stainless steel appliances, a pantry, new tile backsplash, and new granite countertops. Other great features of this home include a walk-in shower, lots of cabinet space, laminate wood flooring, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, and washer and dryer in building. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the enclosed patio. Spend some quality time at the indoor/outdoor community pools, at the sauna, in the clubhouse, at the tennis courts, or at the fitness center. Within walking distance are the green belt that backs the community with biking/walking trails, a golf course, and the in-community library. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options including Havana Gardens, Target, and Starbucks.



Small pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



