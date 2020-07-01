All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

758 Clarkson St

758 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

758 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Remodeled 1 Bedroom in Capitol Hill - MUST SEE!!! - Property Id: 178922

Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! 758 Clarkson St. Capitol Hill, Walk or bike downtown, Completely remodeled 1 bedroom in a nicely maintained 17 unit building. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom is available on the 3rd floor. Wall unit A/C, Heat Paid, private entrance, laundry facilities onsite, storage lockers, Close to 6th Ave shops and restaurants, governors park, minutes to Lodo, $1050 / Rent. Sorry but no pets allowed at this property. Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178922
Property Id 178922

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5442102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 Clarkson St have any available units?
758 Clarkson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 Clarkson St have?
Some of 758 Clarkson St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 Clarkson St currently offering any rent specials?
758 Clarkson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 Clarkson St pet-friendly?
No, 758 Clarkson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 758 Clarkson St offer parking?
No, 758 Clarkson St does not offer parking.
Does 758 Clarkson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 Clarkson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 Clarkson St have a pool?
No, 758 Clarkson St does not have a pool.
Does 758 Clarkson St have accessible units?
No, 758 Clarkson St does not have accessible units.
Does 758 Clarkson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 Clarkson St does not have units with dishwashers.

