Remodeled 1 Bedroom in Capitol Hill - MUST SEE!!! - Property Id: 178922



Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! 758 Clarkson St. Capitol Hill, Walk or bike downtown, Completely remodeled 1 bedroom in a nicely maintained 17 unit building. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom is available on the 3rd floor. Wall unit A/C, Heat Paid, private entrance, laundry facilities onsite, storage lockers, Close to 6th Ave shops and restaurants, governors park, minutes to Lodo, $1050 / Rent. Sorry but no pets allowed at this property. Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200

No Pets Allowed



