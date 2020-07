Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 07/13/20 Very Spacious Condo with New Kitchen



This Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo has a large Living/Dining space and a finished basement with Laundry room. Includes one covered parking space and additional parking in front. Kitchen has newer Cabinets counters and fixtures. Water and HOA included in rent. Perfect for a small family in need of extra space! Available NOW! Call to schedule showing today!

