Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

735 Utica St B

735 Utica St · No Longer Available
Location

735 Utica St, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Unit B Available 07/01/19 Utica Apartments - Property Id: 126780

This garden level 2bd/1ba 4plex unit is MOVE IN READY with fresh paint, new floors and updated features. Ideal for the outdoorsy type! Conveniently located in the cozy Villa Park neighborhood which is just a short bike ride from Sloans Lake, LoDo, Belmar and downtown city life! Close to public transportation, light rail and I-25. Offers off street/on street parking, in-unit washer/dryer, separate entrance and a spacious living space.

APPLICATION STANDARDS: 1) Income level: Gross income must equal 2 times the rent. 2) Prior eviction will result in a denial. 3) No Section 8 4) NO SMOKING, NO DRUGS OF ANY KIND. 5) Identification: We require you show your valid Driver license or Government issued ID upon approval, prior to signing the lease.

Rent = $1,175/month, utilities = $75/month for water, sewer, trash, electric and gas, pet fee= $25/month/animal, deposit $1,250, non-refundable pet deposit = $200/animal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126780
Property Id 126780

(RLNE4932666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
