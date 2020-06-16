All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7275 E 8th Ave

7275 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7275 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Cozy Home in Montclair Neighborhood - Available for flexible lease!

Property is occupied, please do not disturb occupant.

This property features an open floor plan with granite counter tops, and stainless appliances for a modern feel.
Stained concrete patio in the backyard perfect for entertaining! Front yard has plenty of space perfect for a green thumb!
Close proximity to Denver, and nearby Lowry Neighborhood for restaurants, shopping, and art galleries.
Newer dishwasher and furnace! Street noise is very minimal inside house due to well maintained windows.
2 Basement Bedrooms are non-conforming.

Water, sewer, stormwater and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No cats will be considered, only small dogs.
Pet fee $35/month for 1 pet, $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4578403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

