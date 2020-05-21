All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 724 30th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
724 30th Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:15 PM

724 30th Street

724 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

724 30th Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Historic Curtis Park Duplex with Modern Upgrades!

Self-Access Tours Available!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: March 11, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Dogs or cats negotiable

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Central location 2 blocks from RTD light-rail station, Curtis Park, and walking distance to RiNo
* 2 bedrooms with 1 upgraded Jack and Jill bathroom featuring a skylight and rain-shower head
* Original hardwood floors in living and bedrooms
* Decorative (non functional) original fireplace with elegant tile trim
* Lots of storage space in upstairs closet and unfinished basement
* Washer & Dryer included
* A/C window unit included

GARAGE/PARKING: Street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water
YARD: Yes
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100-150 summer, $200 winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 30th Street have any available units?
724 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 30th Street have?
Some of 724 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
724 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 724 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 724 30th Street offers parking.
Does 724 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 30th Street have a pool?
No, 724 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 724 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 724 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 724 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University