Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

720 16th St - 720 16th St

720 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 16th Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a68aa6d089 ---- Spacious 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in the heart of Downtown! HUGE 15' windows with one of a kind views of the city and 15' ceilings. Heated garage with 1 reserved space and bike storage. Building has laundry on every floor, a game/TV room, and a fitness facility. Within walking distance to everything or jump on the mall shuttle or light rail to take advantage of everything downtown Denver has to offer. Water, sewer, trash, and gas included! No smoking. Pets under 30 lbs are allowed at the owner's discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: http://www.coloradorpm.com/tenant-frequently-asked-questions/ We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 &ndash; 550 will require a double deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the &ldquo;Available Properties&rdquo; tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Assigned Parking Blinds Central A/C Club House Coin Operated Laundry Electric Water Heater Exercise Room Forced Air Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 16th St - 720 16th St have any available units?
720 16th St - 720 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 16th St - 720 16th St have?
Some of 720 16th St - 720 16th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 16th St - 720 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
720 16th St - 720 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 16th St - 720 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 16th St - 720 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 720 16th St - 720 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 720 16th St - 720 16th St offers parking.
Does 720 16th St - 720 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 16th St - 720 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 16th St - 720 16th St have a pool?
No, 720 16th St - 720 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 720 16th St - 720 16th St have accessible units?
Yes, 720 16th St - 720 16th St has accessible units.
Does 720 16th St - 720 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 16th St - 720 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
