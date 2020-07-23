716 W. 1st Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

BRAND NEW! 3 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom - Popular Baker Neighborhood - Beautiful brand new 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom brownstone, located in one of Denver’s hippest neighborhoods. Located within the popular Baker neighborhood and adjacent to Wash Park, 1/2 mi from the restaurant and retail district on South Broadway and 1 mile to the Alameda RTD station for easy access around town.



You have to see this stunning property with 3 en-suite bedrooms plus 2 flex spaces perfect for your home office / gym. Rooftop deck with mountain and city views. Oversized windows to provide ample light, high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, gas range, quartz countertops, island, eat in kitchen, high ceilings, and gas fireplace. Also included is an oversized one car garage. All flooring and paint is neutral color plus designer touches with upgraded tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Truly a beautiful place to call home!



Offered at $3850 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one month’s rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, trash, cable, internet, and shared snow/lawn maintenance. All applicants over the age of 18 must pass a credit / back ground check.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Denver 1 School District:

Valverde Elementary

Grant Middle School

West High School



