Denver, CO
715 Ivanhoe St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

715 Ivanhoe St

715 Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

715 Ivanhoe Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Raised Ranch 4 bed/2 bath 2 Car Garage - Lovely home in quiet neighborhood. Spacious, flexible floor plan and tons of windows.
https://realty360view.com/house/715-ivanhoe-st-denver-co-80220/
Large raised ranch w/4 beds/2 baths! 3 beds and 1 full bath, large family room, dining room and kitchen on the main floor. The basement has 1 conforming bedroom, 3/4 bath, large family room, craft room, additional office, storage (lots of storage and laundry room. So much space to spread out. Small fenced in back yard, covered patio, 2 car garage.
Elementary School Carson, Middle School Hill and High School George Washington
Close to Parks, Hospitals, Dining, Shopping and major transportation
Washer/Dryer appliances included
Pets may be allowed. Please inquire
1st month and security deposit to move in
Application Fee $40 per adult lease signer
Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance
Please NO smokers of ANY kind
Tenant pays all utilities, gas/electric/water/sewer and maintains the yard
To schedule a showing please call.
Please see our Matterport tour link, or call the office for more information.

(RLNE4080635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Ivanhoe St have any available units?
715 Ivanhoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Ivanhoe St have?
Some of 715 Ivanhoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Ivanhoe St currently offering any rent specials?
715 Ivanhoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Ivanhoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Ivanhoe St is pet friendly.
Does 715 Ivanhoe St offer parking?
Yes, 715 Ivanhoe St offers parking.
Does 715 Ivanhoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Ivanhoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Ivanhoe St have a pool?
No, 715 Ivanhoe St does not have a pool.
Does 715 Ivanhoe St have accessible units?
No, 715 Ivanhoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Ivanhoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Ivanhoe St does not have units with dishwashers.

