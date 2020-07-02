Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great Raised Ranch 4 bed/2 bath 2 Car Garage - Lovely home in quiet neighborhood. Spacious, flexible floor plan and tons of windows.

https://realty360view.com/house/715-ivanhoe-st-denver-co-80220/

Large raised ranch w/4 beds/2 baths! 3 beds and 1 full bath, large family room, dining room and kitchen on the main floor. The basement has 1 conforming bedroom, 3/4 bath, large family room, craft room, additional office, storage (lots of storage and laundry room. So much space to spread out. Small fenced in back yard, covered patio, 2 car garage.

Elementary School Carson, Middle School Hill and High School George Washington

Close to Parks, Hospitals, Dining, Shopping and major transportation

Washer/Dryer appliances included

Pets may be allowed. Please inquire

1st month and security deposit to move in

Application Fee $40 per adult lease signer

Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance

Please NO smokers of ANY kind

Tenant pays all utilities, gas/electric/water/sewer and maintains the yard

To schedule a showing please call.

Please see our Matterport tour link, or call the office for more information.



