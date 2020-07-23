All apartments in Denver
714 W. 1st Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

714 W. 1st Ave

714 West 1st Avenue · (303) 347-0975 ext. 101
Location

714 West 1st Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 714 W. 1st Ave · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
BRAND NEW! 3 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom - Popular Baker Neighborhood - Beautiful brand new 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom brownstone, located in one of Denver’s hippest neighborhoods. Located within the popular Baker neighborhood and adjacent to Wash Park, 1/2 mi from the restaurant and retail district on South Broadway and 1 mile to the Alameda RTD station for easy access around town.

You have to see this stunning property with 3 en-suite bedrooms plus 2 flex spaces perfect for your home office / gym. Rooftop deck with mountain and city views. Oversized windows to provide ample light, high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, gas range, quartz countertops, island, eat in kitchen, high ceilings, and gas fireplace. Also included is an oversized one car garage. All flooring and paint is neutral color plus designer touches with upgraded tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Truly a beautiful place to call home!

Offered at $3850 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one month’s rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, trash, cable, internet, and shared snow/lawn maintenance. All applicants over the age of 18 must pass a credit / back ground check.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Denver 1 School District:
Valverde Elementary
Grant Middle School
West High School

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975 ext 101

(RLNE5967633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 W. 1st Ave have any available units?
714 W. 1st Ave has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 W. 1st Ave have?
Some of 714 W. 1st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 W. 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
714 W. 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 W. 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 W. 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 714 W. 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 714 W. 1st Ave offers parking.
Does 714 W. 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 W. 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 W. 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 714 W. 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 714 W. 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 714 W. 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 714 W. 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 W. 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
