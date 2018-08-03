All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 Albion Street

710 North Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

710 North Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PROPERTY IS NOW LEASED! Flexible Leases from 6-12 Months Available! Great updated Townhome w/ Awesome Walkability!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Nov. 15th 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs are permitted. No cats are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/691554

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* 3 FULLS BATHS - one bed and one bath on each of 3 levels, great privacy!
* Stainless appliances, hardwood floors
* Attached 2-car garage
* Unbeatable location - Trader Joes, Snooze, Chipotle, and lots of other great shopping and restaurants are just next door!

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA
YARD: None.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: Grounds maintenance provided by HOA.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months, your choice!
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/691554

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Albion Street have any available units?
710 Albion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Albion Street have?
Some of 710 Albion Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Albion Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 Albion Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Albion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Albion Street is pet friendly.
Does 710 Albion Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 Albion Street does offer parking.
Does 710 Albion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Albion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Albion Street have a pool?
No, 710 Albion Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 Albion Street have accessible units?
No, 710 Albion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Albion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Albion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
