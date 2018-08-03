710 Albion Street

Amenities

PROPERTY IS NOW LEASED! Flexible Leases from 6-12 Months Available! Great updated Townhome w/ Awesome Walkability!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Nov. 15th 2018

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs are permitted. No cats are permitted.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* 3 FULLS BATHS - one bed and one bath on each of 3 levels, great privacy!

* Stainless appliances, hardwood floors

* Attached 2-car garage

* Unbeatable location - Trader Joes, Snooze, Chipotle, and lots of other great shopping and restaurants are just next door!



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA

YARD: None.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.

LAWN CARE: Grounds maintenance provided by HOA.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months, your choice!

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



