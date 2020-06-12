6925 East 22nd Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking gym media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4613c58002 ----

Two-bedroom apartment with lots of natural light!



? Lots of Available Street Parking

? Forced-air Heating

? Real Hardwood Flooring

? Washer and Dryer Connections

? Close to Stapleton Dining, Shopping, and Nightlife

? Biking Distance to Denver City Park

? Less than One Block from Bus Line Offering Easy One-seat Bus Ride to Downtown Denver



$45 App fee

$50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewer, trash). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas.

$700 Security deposit

$25/Mo for optional reserved, gated parking space (if available)

One cat or dog (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



5 - 10 minutes away by car:

Stapleton Northfield / Torchy\'s Tacos / Spicy Thai II / Famous Philly Cheese Steak and Beer Garden / Desmond Bar and Grill / Allegra\'s Pizza / Harkins Theaters / Bar Louie / Improv Theater / Islamorada Fish House / JC Penny / Macy\'s / Brother\'s Barbeque / Abbey\'s Tavern / Ceramics in the City / Nugg\'s Ice Cream / Solera Restaurant & Wine Bar / Bellwether Coffee / Los Paceros Columbian / GB Fish and Chips / Popeye\'s Louisiana Kitchen / Axum Restaurant / The Juicing Tree / Blunozer Cafe / Good Times Burgers / Phoenician Kabob Cafe / The Garlic Knot / Qdoba Mexican Eats / Nanna\'s Gourmet Market / Little Dragon Cafe / Art Gym Center / Safeway / King Soopers / Park Hill Hub / Walgreens / Haji Babba Bakery / Mozart\'s Denver / & More!



Thanks for viewing!



Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300