6925 East 22nd Avenue

Amenities
Two-bedroom apartment with lots of natural light!
? Lots of Available Street Parking
? Forced-air Heating
? Real Hardwood Flooring
? Washer and Dryer Connections
? Close to Stapleton Dining, Shopping, and Nightlife
? Biking Distance to Denver City Park
? Less than One Block from Bus Line Offering Easy One-seat Bus Ride to Downtown Denver
$45 App fee
$50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewer, trash). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas.
$700 Security deposit
$25/Mo for optional reserved, gated parking space (if available)
One cat or dog (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
5 - 10 minutes away by car:
Stapleton Northfield / Torchy\'s Tacos / Spicy Thai II / Famous Philly Cheese Steak and Beer Garden / Desmond Bar and Grill / Allegra\'s Pizza / Harkins Theaters / Bar Louie / Improv Theater / Islamorada Fish House / JC Penny / Macy\'s / Brother\'s Barbeque / Abbey\'s Tavern / Ceramics in the City / Nugg\'s Ice Cream / Solera Restaurant & Wine Bar / Bellwether Coffee / Los Paceros Columbian / GB Fish and Chips / Popeye\'s Louisiana Kitchen / Axum Restaurant / The Juicing Tree / Blunozer Cafe / Good Times Burgers / Phoenician Kabob Cafe / The Garlic Knot / Qdoba Mexican Eats / Nanna\'s Gourmet Market / Little Dragon Cafe / Art Gym Center / Safeway / King Soopers / Park Hill Hub / Walgreens / Haji Babba Bakery / Mozart\'s Denver / & More!
Thanks for viewing!
Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300