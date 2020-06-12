All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

6925 East 22nd Avenue

6925 East 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6925 East 22nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4613c58002 ----
Two-bedroom apartment with lots of natural light!

? Lots of Available Street Parking
? Forced-air Heating
? Real Hardwood Flooring
? Washer and Dryer Connections
? Close to Stapleton Dining, Shopping, and Nightlife
? Biking Distance to Denver City Park
? Less than One Block from Bus Line Offering Easy One-seat Bus Ride to Downtown Denver

$45 App fee
$50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewer, trash). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas.
$700 Security deposit
$25/Mo for optional reserved, gated parking space (if available)
One cat or dog (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

5 - 10 minutes away by car:
Stapleton Northfield / Torchy\'s Tacos / Spicy Thai II / Famous Philly Cheese Steak and Beer Garden / Desmond Bar and Grill / Allegra\'s Pizza / Harkins Theaters / Bar Louie / Improv Theater / Islamorada Fish House / JC Penny / Macy\'s / Brother\'s Barbeque / Abbey\'s Tavern / Ceramics in the City / Nugg\'s Ice Cream / Solera Restaurant & Wine Bar / Bellwether Coffee / Los Paceros Columbian / GB Fish and Chips / Popeye\'s Louisiana Kitchen / Axum Restaurant / The Juicing Tree / Blunozer Cafe / Good Times Burgers / Phoenician Kabob Cafe / The Garlic Knot / Qdoba Mexican Eats / Nanna\'s Gourmet Market / Little Dragon Cafe / Art Gym Center / Safeway / King Soopers / Park Hill Hub / Walgreens / Haji Babba Bakery / Mozart\'s Denver / & More!

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 East 22nd Avenue have any available units?
6925 East 22nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6925 East 22nd Avenue have?
Some of 6925 East 22nd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6925 East 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6925 East 22nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 East 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6925 East 22nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6925 East 22nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6925 East 22nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6925 East 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6925 East 22nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 East 22nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 6925 East 22nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6925 East 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6925 East 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 East 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6925 East 22nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
