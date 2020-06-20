6800 East Tennessee 641

Amenities
Unit 641 Available 12/01/19 Beautifully updated condo in central location. - Property Id: 43123
Beautifully updated condo in fantastic central location. The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinetry and beautiful quartz countertops. Awesome wood like laminate flooring, updated tiling & designer bedroom carpet. Great updated bath. Central air for those hot days. You even get a covered parking AND a storage unit. Everything is updated and tastefully finished. The Bowling Green condo community is quaint and quiet. Rent is $1,150. The rent includes heat, water, pool, clubhouse, and carport with storage unit. Pets allowed and negotiable w/ further deposit. This is a must see! This condo is currently tenant occupied, please give 24 hour notice for showings. For more info and showings, please email dnt.rental@gmail.com. Condo is available starting Dec 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/43123p
