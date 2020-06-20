6800 East Tennessee 641

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 641 Available 12/01/19 Beautifully updated condo in central location. - Property Id: 43123



Beautifully updated condo in fantastic central location. The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinetry and beautiful quartz countertops. Awesome wood like laminate flooring, updated tiling & designer bedroom carpet. Great updated bath. Central air for those hot days. You even get a covered parking AND a storage unit. Everything is updated and tastefully finished. The Bowling Green condo community is quaint and quiet. Rent is $1,150. The rent includes heat, water, pool, clubhouse, and carport with storage unit. Pets allowed and negotiable w/ further deposit. This is a must see! This condo is currently tenant occupied, please give 24 hour notice for showings. For more info and showings, please email dnt.rental@gmail.com. Condo is available starting Dec 1.

