Denver, CO
6800 East Tennessee 641
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

6800 East Tennessee 641

6800 East Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6800 East Tennessee Avenue, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 641 Available 12/01/19 Beautifully updated condo in central location. - Property Id: 43123

Beautifully updated condo in fantastic central location. The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinetry and beautiful quartz countertops. Awesome wood like laminate flooring, updated tiling & designer bedroom carpet. Great updated bath. Central air for those hot days. You even get a covered parking AND a storage unit. Everything is updated and tastefully finished. The Bowling Green condo community is quaint and quiet. Rent is $1,150. The rent includes heat, water, pool, clubhouse, and carport with storage unit. Pets allowed and negotiable w/ further deposit. This is a must see! This condo is currently tenant occupied, please give 24 hour notice for showings. For more info and showings, please email dnt.rental@gmail.com. Condo is available starting Dec 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/43123p
Property Id 43123

(RLNE5116882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 East Tennessee 641 have any available units?
6800 East Tennessee 641 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 East Tennessee 641 have?
Some of 6800 East Tennessee 641's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 East Tennessee 641 currently offering any rent specials?
6800 East Tennessee 641 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 East Tennessee 641 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6800 East Tennessee 641 is pet friendly.
Does 6800 East Tennessee 641 offer parking?
Yes, 6800 East Tennessee 641 offers parking.
Does 6800 East Tennessee 641 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 East Tennessee 641 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 East Tennessee 641 have a pool?
Yes, 6800 East Tennessee 641 has a pool.
Does 6800 East Tennessee 641 have accessible units?
No, 6800 East Tennessee 641 does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 East Tennessee 641 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 East Tennessee 641 has units with dishwashers.
