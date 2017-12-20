648 Pearl Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nothing has been overlooked in the completely remodeled, chic Pearl Apartments. These one-bedrooms have designer everything, from floors to tile, lighting and cabinetry, and feature stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. A jewell in the crown of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, Pearl Apartments offer an outdoor seating area with gas grill, on-site laundry, reserved storage, and off-street parking. Pearl is also pet-friendly (weight and breed restrictions apply). Nestled in the heart of Capitol Hill, Pearl Apartments are just steps from Governor?s Park, Trader Joe?s, Lala?s Wine Bar and Pablo?s Coffee. You?re also close to the Cherry Creek Bike Trail, Downtown Denver and public transportation.