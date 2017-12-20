All apartments in Denver
648 Pearl Street

648 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

648 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6bb3e100e1 ---- Nothing has been overlooked in the completely remodeled, chic Pearl Apartments. These one-bedrooms have designer everything, from floors to tile, lighting and cabinetry, and feature stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. A jewell in the crown of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, Pearl Apartments offer an outdoor seating area with gas grill, on-site laundry, reserved storage, and off-street parking. Pearl is also pet-friendly (weight and breed restrictions apply). Nestled in the heart of Capitol Hill, Pearl Apartments are just steps from Governor?s Park, Trader Joe?s, Lala?s Wine Bar and Pablo?s Coffee. You?re also close to the Cherry Creek Bike Trail, Downtown Denver and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Pearl Street have any available units?
648 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 Pearl Street have?
Some of 648 Pearl Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
648 Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 648 Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 648 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 648 Pearl Street does offer parking.
Does 648 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 648 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 648 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 648 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.
