633 Josephine St

AMAZING Home in Congress Park with Finished Basement Available for Rent!!! - This home offers 3000 sqft of living space including FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 3/4 BATH, HUGE REC ROOM, DEN AND GUEST SPACE!! PERFECT LOCATION within walking distance to Cherry Creek, Congress Park, 6th Ave restaurants and the lovely BOTANIC GARDENS!!! OVERSIZED 3 car garage for all your toys...enter from alley with ease to park or store your pop up camper or trailer. Garage entry takes you to the beautifully landscaped backyard including new paver patio with enough room to bbq, entertain and enjoy; BONUS built in hammock stand and children's play area. Inside you will fall in love with the high ceilings, crown molding, built in shelving and refinished original hardwood floors. Modern insulated windows silence the hustle and bustle of Josephine Street. Upstairs has been set up for two full bedrooms with shared bath and converted third bedroom into mudroom/office (can be set back up into 3rd bedroom), living, dining and kitchen. Lovely front patio with drip lines for hanging plants and planters. Five minute walk to Bromwell Elementary School and within walking distance to Middle and High School. Dog friendly with a $500 refundable pet deposit per pet. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance/snow removal and gas, electric, water and sewer.



