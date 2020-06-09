631 27th Street

Amenities
Price Just Reduced - Perfect 5 Points Unit - Terrific ground floor unit in Trendy 5 Points neighborhood.
This wonderful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom townhome has it all. Walking distance to 5 Points & Downtown shops, restaurants, clubs and so much more. Light rail stop is a mere 2 blocks away. Everything you could ever want at your fingertips.
The completely remodeled spacious townhome includes Bamboo flooring, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinetry, Corian counters and tumbled travertine back splash, wonderful Old World brick walls & tiled bathroom. Designer light fixtures and plumbing fixtures throughout.
Good sized bedroom with large closet. Includes stacked washer & dryer for tenant use. Ample street side parking.
Simply put, this unit is too good to pass up.
FACTS
Year Built: 1897
Heat: Forced Air; A/C: None
Utilities: Xcel Energy
Pets: NO; Smoking: NO
FEATURES
Square footage: Total = 575 finished
Bamboo wood, tile & carpet flooring
Stainless steel appliances
REQUIRE DOCUMENTATION
2 months bank statements
2 months payroll stubs/Proof of Income
Drivers License copy
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2149944)