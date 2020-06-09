All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

631 27th Street

631 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

631 27th Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Price Just Reduced - Perfect 5 Points Unit - Terrific ground floor unit in Trendy 5 Points neighborhood.
This wonderful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom townhome has it all. Walking distance to 5 Points & Downtown shops, restaurants, clubs and so much more. Light rail stop is a mere 2 blocks away. Everything you could ever want at your fingertips.
The completely remodeled spacious townhome includes Bamboo flooring, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinetry, Corian counters and tumbled travertine back splash, wonderful Old World brick walls & tiled bathroom. Designer light fixtures and plumbing fixtures throughout.
Good sized bedroom with large closet. Includes stacked washer & dryer for tenant use. Ample street side parking.
Simply put, this unit is too good to pass up.

FACTS
Year Built: 1897
Heat: Forced Air; A/C: None
Utilities: Xcel Energy
Pets: NO; Smoking: NO

FEATURES
Square footage: Total = 575 finished
Bamboo wood, tile & carpet flooring
Stainless steel appliances

REQUIRE DOCUMENTATION
2 months bank statements
2 months payroll stubs/Proof of Income
Drivers License copy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2149944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 27th Street have any available units?
631 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 27th Street have?
Some of 631 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
631 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 631 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 631 27th Street offers parking.
Does 631 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 27th Street have a pool?
No, 631 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 631 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 631 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 631 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
